In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, speaks with Keshema Davidson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, a private catholic college-prep high school for students from underrepresented communities. Keshema discusses how Cristo Rey provides students with real-world experiences which have helped countless students develop a strong work ethic, build relationships and gain workplace confidence.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.