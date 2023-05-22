During the month of May, we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and honor the many contributions AAPI individuals and communities have made throughout history. The theme this year is "Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity." In recognition of AAPI Heritage Month, we honor Haima Marlier, a partner in our New York office and co-chair of the Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and White Collar Defense group. Haima has served as an AAPI Affinity Network Liaison, helping to launch the firm's first AAPI Mentoring Circle initiative, and was recently named a co-chair of MoFo's Diversity Strategy Committee.

Haima came to the firm in 2020 after nine years at the New York office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is responsible for regulating the largest concentration of SEC-registered financial institutions in the nation. While at the SEC, Haima served as lead counsel on several prominent enforcement litigations and investigations involving public companies, registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, banks, and individuals in matters arising under the federal securities laws. She has also worked closely with foreign securities regulators, numerous U.S. Attorney's Offices, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Haima also currently serves on the board of trustees of the SEC Historical Society, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the knowledge and history of financial regulation; mentors Penn State students of color who aspire to become lawyers; and is a member of the board of directors of, and a volunteer running coach for, Girls on the Run New Jersey, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring girls to recognize their inner physical and emotional strength.

To learn more about the firm's Diversity Strategy Committee and our commitment to advancing diverse lawyers, please visit our diversity page on MoFo.com.

