In honor of Arab American Heritage Month, Buchanan's Diversity & Inclusion Council was pleased to feature Diana Abouali, Director at Arab American National Museum (AANM) – the first and only museum of its kind in the United States devoted to recording the Arab American culture and experience. Diana also serves on the Executive Team of Access Community, which aims to empower communities to improve their health and their economic, social and cultural well-being. Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, the discussion unpacked myths about the community, explored the experience of Arab Americans in the United States, and provided best practices for inclusive practices in the workplace.

View the webinar here or below.

