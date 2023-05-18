United States:
Understanding The Arab American Experience: A Conversation With Diana Abouali (Video)
18 May 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
In honor of Arab American Heritage Month, Buchanan's
Diversity & Inclusion Council was pleased to feature Diana
Abouali, Director at Arab American National Museum (AANM) –
the first and only museum of its kind in the United States devoted
to recording the Arab American culture and experience. Diana also
serves on the Executive Team of Access Community, which aims to empower
communities to improve their health and their economic, social and
cultural well-being. Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity
and Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, the discussion unpacked myths
about the community, explored the experience of Arab Americans in
the United States, and provided best practices for inclusive
practices in the workplace.
View the webinar here or below.
