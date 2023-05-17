self

In this episode of the Diversity in Practice podcast, San Francisco Litigation partner, Stacey Sprenkel hosts a discussion with happiness coach and lawyer, Rochelle Gapere, about how to increase happiness and meaning in the workplace, cultivate a work culture that increases employee productivity and improve work-life balance.

