United States:
Diversity In Practice: Designing A Personal Happiness Toolkit (Podcast)
17 May 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In this episode of the Diversity in Practice podcast, San
Francisco Litigation partner, Stacey Sprenkel hosts a discussion
with happiness coach and lawyer, Rochelle Gapere, about how to
increase happiness and meaning in the workplace, cultivate a work
culture that increases employee productivity and improve work-life
balance.
