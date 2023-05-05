self

Recently, companies have been getting hit from both sides over ESG. How does corporate philanthropy fit into this tumultuous environment? The answer is that philanthropy can help with ESG goals—if it is done right.

In the latest video in our "ESG: The Bottom Line" series, Arnold & Porter's Bridget Weiss and James Joseph discuss how companies can navigate ESG uncertainty by using well-structured and thoughtfully implemented corporate philanthropy.

This video is part of our ongoing series, "ESG: The Bottom Line," where we take on some key legal aspects of ESG--from impact investing to whistleblowers, climate risk disclosure to corporate board diversity. All in short videos where we get straight to the bottom line.

