In this special episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, speaks with Damien Atkins, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Aura about the battle Black attorneys continue to face in America. According to the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, only 25 black men serve as general counsel in the top Fortune 1000 companies in America. Damien Atkins has occupied two of those seats – he is former General Counsel at both Panasonic North America and The Hershey Company, as well as former Deputy General Counsel at AOL. During this fireside chat, the two discuss Damien's career, his rise to the GC level and his thoughts on D&I in the legal profession.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.