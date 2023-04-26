In honor of Women's History Month, Buchanan's Diversity & Inclusion Council recently hosted a webinar "Celebrating the Achievements of Women Attorneys: A Conversation with Mary Beth Buchanan."

Despite the many societal barriers to success, several women have held powerful positions in the government and Corporate America. We are pleased to spotlight Mary Beth Buchanan, a trailblazer who has shattered glass ceilings in both the public and private sectors. Mary Beth is the former United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania—the first woman and youngest to be appointed to the position. Currently, she is the Vice President of the Cardano Foundation Board of Directors. During this fireside chat we discussed Mary Beth's career, her historic appointment and rise to the GC level, as well as her advice for women and allies in the workplace. The conversation was led by Buchanan's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman.

View the webinar here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.