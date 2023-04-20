On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, speaks with Jaime Tuite, shareholder and head of the firm's Pittsburgh office, about retaliation and discrimination claims and their expanded scope in Pennsylvania. Jaime advises on where to submit a claim, what constitutes a claim, and how new Pennsylvania policies surrounding claims will affect companies.

