Foley is proud to be a longstanding member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). Our partnership with LCLD highlights our core values and is a key aspect of our efforts to make strides on our own diversity, equity, and inclusion journey.

Each year, as an LCLD member, we select rising stars from the senior counsel and associate ranks to participate in LCLD's Fellows and Pathfinder Programs. These programs are aimed at developing the next generation of diverse leaders in the legal profession.

We recently asked our 2023 participants what they hope to get from this experience.

Senior Counsel Kinal Patel, selected as a 2023 Fellow, says he is "thrilled to participate" and "keen to learn from preeminent legal and business leaders and grow professionally with my peers in this year's class." The Fellows Program is an intensive, yearlong professional development program that connects high-potential attorneys with leading general counsel and managing partners.

Associates Jennifer Haro and Alexis Juergens were selected for the 2023 Pathfinder Program, which provides practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks, leadership skills, and career development strategies.

Haro is "grateful for the opportunity to expand my professional network with diverse leaders in the legal industry," and says she hopes "the skills that I gain from this program will help me become a better lawyer and a better leader."

"I am most looking forward to meeting and learning from diverse legal practitioners and implementing new things into my practice to help not only myself but those I work with," says Juergens. She is excited for "this opportunity to improve myself and my practice."

We also heard from Mikle Jew, who participated in the 2022 Pathfinder Program. Jew shared that "the interactive programming, which included virtual and in-person workshops and seminars, was invaluable for building meaningful relationships with other diverse professionals with aspirations to be future leaders at their respective organizations."

Read the 2023 LCLD announcement and learn more about Diversity & Inclusion at Foley.

