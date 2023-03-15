This year, the campaign theme for International Women's Day is #EmbraceEquity. This theme encourages people to acknowledge and understand that providing equal opportunities is not enough to achieve inclusivity. This is because equality-based solutions assume a level playing field––the same resources are allocated to all, disregarding the fact that those at a disadvantage will remain so. Instead, to achieve inclusivity, opportunities provided to women, particularly in the workforce, need to be based on the principle of equity. Equity-based solutions consider diversity by adapting and allocating resources according to need, which means a fairer work environment for all. Employers looking to ensure equity for women is incorporated into their DEI strategy should strive to not only identify the specific requirements of female employees but also look to ensure the sub-demographics of women, related to ethnicity, age, religion, gender identity, disability and sexual orientation, are also taken into account when formulating relevant strategies and policies.

To celebrate International Women's Day 2023 (IWD), we asked our female leaders from our International Employment practice to share their insights on fundamental ways that leading employers can #EmbraceEquity in the workplace.

How leading employers can foster an equitable workplace

Rachel Bernasconi, employment law partner in Seyfarth's Sydney office, concedes that if there was an easy way to achieve equity, we would have achieved it by now. Although embracing equity involves a lot of effort, Rachel counsels employers not to despair. Rachel believes it's important for employers to strive to make steady, consistent, and incremental progress towards equity. Rachel says employers "should keep trying new ways of doing things and be open to new approaches to activities. Question whether these activities can be done differently and in a more equitable and inclusive way". Consultation around what equity means for employees is key–Rachel encourages employers to listen to their younger employees and those with diverse backgrounds who might have ideas about better ways to do things or to approach issues that are not constrained by history or 'the way it has always been done'.

Tessa Cranfield, employment law partner in Seyfarth's London office, is excited by recent trends towards a compressed four-day week in Europe. A majority of UK employers who just participated in a UK-government-supported pilot have decided to maintain the model. Building on the more flexible working patterns out of the pandemic, she sees this as offering better prospects for working parents to keep their careers on track, and for less of the parenting burden to fall on women. She is (optimistically) hoping that agile working along with the trend towards increased pay transparency in Europe will continue to move the dial.

Justine Giuliani, employment law partner in Seyfarth's Melbourne office, agrees with author Stephen Covey, who said: "Strength lies in differences, not in similarities". Justine believes that a team is ultimately the sum of its parts and that to embrace equity, employers should start with simple and effective aims such as creating a sense of belonging at work and fostering a team that celebrates difference. Justine says, "if employers can get the basics right, the foundation for growth and success is there".

