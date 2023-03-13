ARTICLE

The legal profession's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is at a crossroads. Following national protests over injustice and calls for greater understanding of our society's biases, many law firms started to become more intentional about embedding DEI into their operations.

Several firms hired executive-level professionals to complement existing teams in driving and sustaining DEI-related momentum. I, myself, was hired almost two years ago, as Milbank's first Global Chief DEI Officer, to lead its tenured team and efforts. Despite industry gains, the task remains to embed the mission of DEI into every level of an organization, and in a way that can be sustained for decades to come.

The fact is DEI is inextricably linked to everyone's success. It helps organizations benefit from the rich tapestry of perspectives offered by people who think differently and have different life experiences. Qualitative and quantitative data show that diverse and inclusive organizations deliver better results.

As law firms seek to maintain momentum, they can take a page from their clients in corporate America, many of whom have a longer history with DEI work. Before joining Milbank, I served in several in-house roles where I learned valuable lessons that could be helpful for law firms to consider on their DEI journey. I believe three areas are especially worth studying: leadership, mission and values, and success metrics.

Inclusive Leadership

Many people reserve the title of "leader" and "leadership" solely for those in the most powerful, senior roles. But this narrow definition can stifle the opportunity for transformational change that progress requires. Organizations that embrace a more inclusive definition of leadership—one that empowers people to lead from where they are irrespective of title or seniority— will be more likely to achieve their business objectives. By way of example, although not yet partners or senior associates, mid-level associates have the opportunity to coach, develop, and mentor junior associates. Moreover, they teach not only the substance of the law, but also the unwritten rules of their firm and its culture. All told, mid-level associates have a direct and profound impact on the success of more junior associates daily, and therefore need training on leadership competencies early and often.

In reality, many attorneys haven't been formally trained to be effective leaders. Although being an expert in our craft is indispensable, so is possessing critical competencies and skills such as cultural humility, curiosity, vulnerability, empathy, and listening. Over the last two decades, many corporations recognized this and started offering leadership development training. Law firms can do the same, offering partners, associates, and business service professionals leadership training that incorporates inclusive leadership as a fundamental component of the curriculum for everyone.

Throughout my career, I have witnessed the benefit of this learning curriculum. Colleagues who participated early grew more comfortable sharing their unique perspectives and ideas, challenging without being confrontational, listening, and building successful teams. Moreover, people better understood how their work contributed to the organization's success and bottom line in a way that encouraged a safe, speak-up culture. The outgrowth of this was organizational stickiness, i.e., belonging and top-notch client deliverables.

For me, the curriculum's success drove home the point that DEI is not an island unto itself. Instead, concepts of DEI play a role in everything, i.e., a firm's processes, systems, practices, and people

Consistent Messaging About Values

Along with opening the aperture on the definition of leadership, firms should ensure that their core values are well known and reflected throughout their organization. Those values must be institutionalized and woven into every part of an organization's fabric to be effective. One way to accomplish this is through consistent communication, incorporation into daily activities, and ensuring both use and impact. Doing so requires intentionality and investment.

The most progressive organizations never let opportunities pass to reinforce their values. Throughout my career, those values have been integral to my everyday experience—whether onboarding, meeting content, and CEO town halls, or elevator screens and mugs.

More importantly, I've experienced the benefit of incorporating core values into performance reviews. When colleagues are evaluated on their substantive knowledge plus how well they embody an organization's core values, it signals that those values are more than just words on a page. As a bonus, it also creates opportunities to highlight excellence across the organization, irrespective of title, role, geography, or seniority.

Consistent Reporting of Success Metrics

The best companies in corporate America measure everything, including the impact of DEI-related initiatives. The right qualitative and quantitative information, regularly measured and connected to a clear strategy, can create shared ownership of DEI's importance. This not only demonstrates organizational progress and maturity, but also identifies opportunities for further investment of time, funds, structural reviews, and resources.

Without this transparency, questions about DEI's purpose and impact abound while momentum and interest decline.

As with other organizational metrics, defining success over the short, medium, and long term is necessary in an organization's DEI journey. Similarly, creating a reporting cadence is a prerequisite for making progress and promoting accountability. Through the regular use of success metrics, firms can identify patterns and areas of improvement across various DEI categories that extend beyond representation and performance, such as meaningful surveys that measure belonging and inclusion. They can then link those metrics to desired outcomes and then finally, evaluate impact.

To be sure, there is no one-size-fits-all way to measure progress. Client base, industry, willingness to innovate, existing leadership, and a host of other factors will influence a firm's priorities over time. As firms continue to evolve, there will always be fluctuations in data.

There will not, however, be fluctuations in the benefit of celebrating different perspectives and backgrounds, the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for everyone to thrive, and the need to leverage diversity to deliver excellence and differentiated service for clients and communities.

To be clear: Corporations do not have all the answers regarding DEI. But their history of grappling with challenges is instructive. A more inclusive definition of leadership, consistent coalescing around shared values, and having clear metrics for measuring success can help law firms progress on their DEI journey.

