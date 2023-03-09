Florida's Anti-DEI Actions
This month, Florida Governor DeSantis announced legislation that
would prohibit public institutions of higher education from using
any funding-whether public or private-to support DEI
initiatives.2 This legislation is part of a major reform
package to the state's higher education system that also bans
the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT), forbids the
use of "DEI statements" in hiring processes, and
overhauls hiring and retention decisions to eliminate
"interference from unions and faculty
committees."3
Governor DeSantis's push to eliminate DEI initiatives builds
upon previous efforts targeting DEI programs. Last year, Governor
DeSantis signed into law HB 7-known as the Individual Freedom Act
or the "Stop W.O.K.E Act."4 The Act sought to
restrict the teaching of certain DEI-related concepts in
schools.5 Notably, the law also impacted private
businesses, prohibiting Florida-based employers from requiring
workers in Florida to attend DEI trainings if such trainings
"espouse, promote, advance, inculcate, or compel"
specified DEI concepts.6 A federal judge has temporarily
blocked several provisions of the law as "naked
viewpoint-based regulation on speech" and as
unconstitutionally vague.7 But the state has appealed
and doubled down on its anti-DEI agenda while the legal battle
continues.
Many of the state's recent efforts target educational
institutions in particular. For example, Governor DeSantis recently
appointed six new board members to the New College of Florida,
including conservative activist and DEI critic Christopher
Rufo.8 Notably, Mr. Rufo is the co-author of model state
legislation aimed at reversing what he calls "the illiberal
takeover of higher education through DEI offices."9
With the addition of these six new members, the College's board
voted to replace the school's president and directed its staff
to eliminate the school's diversity offices and DEI
programs.10 In addition, the Governor's Executive
Office recently required all state universities to provide
financial information and a comprehensive list of all staff,
programs, and campus activities related to DEI.11 After
receiving the initial figures, Governor DeSantis's office
declared that the survey "revealed an extraordinary misuse of
taxpayer dollars" and that "the self-reported figures
from state universities .... were significantly misreported and
under-reported."12 Governor DeSantis then used this
information to justify his latest legislative proposal to eliminate
all funding for DEI programs.13
In another high-profile move related to high schools, the
Florida Department of Education blocked a new Advanced Placement
course on African American studies, alleging that the course
"significantly lacks educational value" and violates
state law.14 After receiving heavy criticism from
Governor DeSantis, the College Board amended the course's
curriculum, making optional some topics that were previously
required (such as Black Lives Matter) and adding some new possible
research projects (such as Black conservatism).15
Officials in Arkansas, Virginia, North Dakota, and Mississippi have
since announced that they will review the new African American
studies course to determine if it conflicts with state laws or
policies.16 Governor DeSantis has also suggested that
Florida might drop Advanced Placement classes from its schools
altogether or expand alternatives such as the International
Baccalaureate.17
Strategies Spreading to Other States and
Industries
Following Florida's lead, other states have launched attacks
on DEI initiatives at the local and state levels. For instance, in
December 2022, Representative Carl Tepper (R) of Texas introduced
HB 1006, which would require Texas's institutions of higher
education to implement policies prohibiting the funding, promotion,
sponsorship, or support of "any office of diversity, equity
and inclusion" or any office that operates under another name
that supports the DEI goals.18
And, like in Florida, lawmakers in South Carolina, Oklahoma, and
Kansas have recently requested information concerning their
universities' spending on DEI programs, trainings, and
activities.19 Specifically, Oklahoma Secretary of
Education Ryan Walters ordered the state's top higher education
official to account for "every dollar" spent on DEI over
the last 10 years.20 Meanwhile, the South Carolina
request asked for information from the state's public colleges
and universities concerning their spending on all activities
"targeted toward people based on their race, ethnicity, or
sexual orientation."21 And the chairman of the
Kansas House's Higher Education Budget Committee sent a letter
to all state-supported colleges and universities, demanding
information on their DEI initiatives, including a comprehensive
list of all staff, programs, and campus activities related to DEI
and the total spending to support those initiatives.22
It seems increasingly likely that similar efforts to limit DEI
initiatives in higher education will be on the legislative agenda
in a growing number of states, particularly after the Supreme Court
rules later this year on the race-conscious admissions cases.
States have also recently attempted similar anti-DEI efforts
outside the educational arena. Earlier this month, for instance,
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's (R) office issued a memorandum to
state agency leaders cautioning that it is "inconsistent with
the law" for Texas state agencies to use DEI initiatives in
hiring, which might include setting diversity goals or interview
targets to ensure that candidates of diverse backgrounds are
considered.23 The memorandum instructed agency leaders
that using such initiatives violates federal and state employment
laws and that hiring cannot be based on factors "other than
merit."24 At present, the precise scope of the
memorandum remains unclear-including, importantly, whether it
applies to the state's government contractors, as with a
similar executive order that former President Trump signed in
2020.
Meanwhile, Kansas lawmakers recently advanced a provision in the
budget for the state's Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board,
prohibiting the Board from using any of its budget "for fiscal
years 2024 and 2025 to require licensees or permit holders to go
through training or education on 'diversity, equity, inclusion,
. or other related topics."'25 The Behavioral
Sciences Regulatory Board oversees the licensing of a number of
professions in Kansas, including psychologists, social workers,
marriage and family therapists, and addiction counselors.
Takeaways
As these anti-DEI attacks continue to gain momentum, educational
institutions and private companies alike should track them closely
to consider how they might impact operations. They should also
prepare to protect and defend their own DEI initiatives if they
come into the crosshairs.
Here are three actions we encourage all educational institutions
and private companies to take in this shifting landscape:
First, take stock of existing DEI programs and their funding
sources. It is crucial to understand what programs are currently
offered, how they are structured and operated, and where they
receive funding. This information will put the organization in the
best position to understand whether and how state-level directives
may affect their operations.
Second, be prepared to make the case for the importance of DEI
programs. If defunding efforts or other attacks intensify, it will
be important to be able to articulate the return on investment in
concrete ways-not only with respect to enhanced diversity at the
organization, but also the impact on the bottom line through
increased collaboration, better decision-making, and more.
Third, proactively and regularly assess state regulatory
exposure. Organizations in the states discussed above should
carefully consider the reach of state-level initiatives and whether
and how they affect operations. And organizations that operate
across state lines should survey the laws, regulations, and other
directives in each jurisdiction to consider how they may limit
operations in specific states or across the organization.
Footnotes
1 Tim Craig, GOP Lawmakers Follow Florida's Lead
with DeSantis Copycat Bills, Wash. Post (Feb. 9, 2023), https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/02/09/ron-desantis-florida-governor-bills/.
2 Press Release, Florida Exec. Off., Governor DeSantis
Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher
Education (Jan. 31, 2023), https://www.flgov.com/2023/01/31/governor-desantis-elevates-civil-discourse-and-intellectual-freedom-in-higher-education/.
3 Id.
4 HB 7, Fla. Stat. § 1000.05(4) (2022).
5 Id.
6 Id.
7 Honeyfund.com, Inc. v. DeSantis, No.
22-cv-227, 2022 WL 3486962, at *1, *12-14 (N.D. Fla. Aug. 18,
2022), appeal docketed, No. 22-13135 (11th Cir. Sept. 19,
2022). See also Pernell v. Fla. Bd. of Governors of State Univ.
Sys., No. 22cv304, 2022 WL 16985720 (N.D. Fla. Nov. 17,
2022).
8 Evan Simko-Bednarski, Ron DeSantis Adds
Conservative Board Members at Liberal New College of Florida,
N.Y. Post (Jan. 6, 2023), https://nypost.com/2023/01/06/ron-desantis-installs-conservatives-new-college-of-florida/.
9 Christopher F. Rufo, Ilya Shapiro & Matt Beienburg,
Abolish DEI Bureaucracies and Restore Colorblind Equality in
Public Universities, Manhattan Institute (Jan. 18, 2023), https://www.manhattan-institute.org/model-dei-legislation.
10 Jack Stripling, DeSantis Aims to Cut College
Diversity Efforts; New College Ousts President, Wash. Post
(Jan. 31, 2023), https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/01/31/desantis-dei-tenure-florida-colleges/.
11 Emma Pettit, A Florida University Is Quickly
Assembling a List of Courses on Diversity. Why? DeSantis
Asked., Chron. Higher Educ. (Jan. 3, 2023), https://www.chronicle.com/article/a-florida-university-is-quickly-assembling-a-list-of-courses-on-diversity-why-desantis-asked.
12 Mahsa Saeidi, 'Extraordinary Misuse of
Taxpayer Dollars': DeSantis Releases Survey Results on CRT, DEI
in Higher Education, News Channel 8 (Feb. 2, 2023), https://www.wfla.com/news/education/extraordinary-misuse-of-taxpayer-dollars-desantis-releases-survey-results-on-crt-dei-in-higher-education/.
13 Id.
14 Laura Meckler, Fla. Rejects AP Black History
Class, Saying it 'Lacks Educational Value,' Wash. Post
(Jan. 19, 2023), https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/01/19/florida-desantis-ap-african-american-history/.
15 Anemona Hartocollis & Eliza Fawcett, The
College Board Strips Down Its A.P. Curriculum for African American
Studies, N.Y. Times (Feb 1, 2023), https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/01/us/college-board-advanced-placement-african-american-studies.html.
16 Laura Meckler & Hannah Natanson, More States
Scrutinizing AP Black Studies after Florida Complaints, Wash.
Post (Feb. 18, 2023), https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/02/18/states-review-ap-african-american-studies-class/.
17 Nick Anderson, DeSantis Threatens to Rid Florida
of Advanced Placement Classes, Wash. Post (Feb. 14, 2023), https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/02/14/desantis-florida-ap-classes-college-board/.
18 Addie Costello, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Calls for
End to Diversity Hiring Practices at State Agencies, Austin
American-Statesman (Feb. 9, 2023), https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/state/2023/02/09/diversity-equity-inclusion-no-hiring-texas-gov-greg-abbott-dei/69890143007/;
see also HB No. 1006, 88th Leg. (Tex. 2022).
19 Adrienne Lu, South Carolina Requests Colleges'
DEI Spending, Following Florida and Oklahoma, Chron. Higher
Educ. (Feb. 8, 2023), https://www.chronicle.com/article/south-carolina-requests-colleges-dei-spending-following-florida-and-oklahoma;
Jason Tidd, Diversity Training? Kansas Lawmakers Say No in
Budget Proviso for Social Worker Licensing, Topeka Cap.-J.
(Feb. 7, 2023), https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/politics/government/2023/02/07/kansas-budget-proviso-would-ban-diversity-training-for-social-workers/69878404007/.
20 Ben Felder, Walters to Higher Ed Board: Provide
Account of 'Every Dollar' Spent on Diversity Training,
Oklahoman (Jan. 26, 2023), https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/politics/government/2023/01/26/oklahoma-superintendent-education-ryan-walters-wants-every-dollar-diversity-training-accounted/69840233007/
21 Lu supra note 19.
22 Jason Tidd & Rafael Garcia, Kansas Lawmakers
Seek University Funding Info on Diversity, Equity, Critical Race
Theory, Topeka Cap.-J. (Feb. 12, 2023), https://www.cjonline.com/restricted/?return=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cjonline.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Feducation%2F2023%2F02%2F12%2Fkansas-house-committee-is-scrutinizing-colleges-expenses-on-diversity-critical-race-theory-equity%2F69885476007%2F.
23 Costello supra note 18.
24 Kate McGee, Gov. Greg Abbott Tells State Agencies to
Stop Considering Diversity in Hiring, Tex. Trib. (Feb. 7, 2023), https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/07/greg-abbott-diversity-equity-inclusion-illegal/.
25 Tidd supra note 19.
