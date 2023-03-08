self

There have been a lot of developments in the area of ESG--does your company know how its ESG claims align with guidance from regulators? Whether you're considering claims about recyclables, compostables, carbon offsets, or other environmental impacts, staying within regulatory guidelines is essential--and increasingly difficult.

In the latest video in our "ESG: The Bottom Line" series, Arnold & Porter's Raqiyyah Pippins discusses how companies can make ESG claims without inviting undue risk.

This video is part of our ongoing series, "ESG: The Bottom Line," where we take on some key legal aspects of ESG--from impact investing to whistleblowers, climate risk disclosure to corporate board diversity. All in short videos where we get straight to the bottom line.

