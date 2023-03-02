Shearman & Sterling is excited to release its 2022 Year in Review for Diversity & Inclusion.

We are part of a profession that is about fighting for and upholding equal justice under the law. As a global law firm, diversity and inclusion are part of Shearman & Sterling's fabric, interwoven in who we are and all we do. We know that the continued success of our people and our clients are inextricably bound and that the varied perspectives we bring is where our value lies.

2022 was a time for rebuilding and refocusing on the essential aspects of inclusion while also growing and developing our existing programs and initiatives in substantive ways. In addition to continuing to deliver change in important areas, we also undertook an aerial perspective review of what was working well and what we could improve upon. We are proud of what we accomplished and are excited to share it.

A few highlights include:

Achieving a perfect score of 100 percent on the Corporate Equality Index, a U.S. national benchmarking survey and report which evaluates LGBTQ+-related policies to promote LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, for the 13th year in a row.

Committing to further advancing women and diverse professionals at the firm commemorated by our Mansfield 5.0 Plus Certification.

Continuing our Women Partner Mentoring Circles series where women partners at the firm hosted small-group sessions with women associates and counsel on a variety of topics each quarter.

Partnering with NJ LEEP and Legal Outreach to host eight high school students, participants in the Legal Outreach or NJ LEEP programs, for a week-long, immersive learning experience on becoming a lawyer and the professional opportunities in the legal industry.

Launching Race, Inclusion & Shearman Ethnicity (RISE), a broader ethnicity network, which seeks to cultivate a community of empowerment, support and success for our ethnically diverse lawyers and business services professionals in London.

Ranking No. 11 in Overall Diversity in the U.S. by Vault as well as No. 12 for Diversity for Individuals with Disabilities, No. 14 for both Racial and Ethnic Diversity and Diversity for LGBTQ+ Individuals and No. 23 in the Diversity for Women category.

Debuting the Inclusive Male Leadership Program, a series that creates opportunities, provides resources and shares best practices for male leaders and organizations to be successful through the mentorship, sponsorship and allyship of women.

We look forward to another year of creating a more diverse and inclusive culture at the firm while also being a leader in the legal services industry as a whole.

View our 2022 Year in Review for Diversity & Inclusion.

