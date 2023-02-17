In This Issue:
2022 Initiatives
- Mansfield Rule Certification
- Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD)/Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC)/Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA)/Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals (ALFDP)
- Fordham Law's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Networking Event
- Internal Survey
- DEI Fellowship
- Racial Justice Initiative (RJI) Featured in Savoy
- RJI Scholars Program
RJI Events
Heritage Celebrations
- Lunar New Year
- Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day
- Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Black History Month
- Women's History Month
- Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month
- Juneteenth
- Pride Month
- Hispanic Heritage Month
- Native American Heritage Month
Social Events
How To Get Involved in 2023
- Key DEI Engagement Opportunities
- Your 10 Rules for Allyship
- Diversity & Flexibility Alliance Tips for Individual Success in a Hybrid Environment
- Transgender Training Institute Resources
View 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Year in Review.
