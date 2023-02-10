On the second part of this two-part series of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by returning guest Conway Ekpo, a lawyer who has spent half his career in Big Law and shifted to a role in-house at a major corporation. Ekpo is an adjunct law professor and a frequent speaker/writer on diversity in the legal profession.



The conversation shifts for this episode as the pair discuss the looming recession and its impact on the legal industry. Lloyd and Ekpo reflect on the 2008 recession, which saw a decrease in the racial and ethnic diversity in law firm partnership and an increase in the gender pay gap. The pair also touch on how a recession would impact black lawyers specifically and what they can do to better prepare themselves for the future.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

