On the front-end of this two-part series of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by returning guest Conway Ekpo, a lawyer who has spent half his career in Big Law and shifted to a role in-house at a major corporation. Ekpo is an adjunct law professor and a frequent speaker/writer on diversity in the legal profession.



The pair discuss who is doing the best work actively supporting DEI in the profession. Ekpo describes some best practices for in-house lawyers to create more DEI opportunities within the profession and questions to ask to ensure there is a commitment to DEI. The first part of the series concludes with Ekpo detailing what law firms can do to stand out and attract talent from underrepresented groups.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

