In the Spring 2022 issue of Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel's Insights, John Worden published "Big Law Equity Partnerships: The Diversity Dream Stalemate." The following is an excerpt:

The statistics say it all. Women currently make up 50% of U.S. law school students and 47% of firm associates, but only make up 19% of managing partners, 21% of equity partners ("EPs") and 31% of all non-equity partners.1 These low percentages are an improvement from 2012, when only 15% of EPs and 25% of non-equity partners were women. Nonetheless, there remains a substantial imbalance in higher-level legal positions.

