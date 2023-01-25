United States:
Dimensions Of Diversity: Is The Bar Exam Fair? How The Bar Exam Impacts Diversity In The Profession (Podcast)
25 January 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
On this episode of the Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd
Freeman sits down with Yolanda Ingram, Director of Access to Law
School Education Programs at the University of Pennsylvania. The
conversation begins with a discussion on why white law school
graduates were significantly more likely to pass the bar exam than
test takers from other racial and ethnic groups.
A recent study revealed the racial gap in bar exam pass rates
got worse in 2021. Between Black and White law grads, the
first-time passage rate gap swelled to 24 percentage points last
year. Ingram discusses the main reasons behind this startling
statistic and what can be done to close the gap. The episode
concludes by discussing not only the future of bar exams but the
future of the profession entirely.
