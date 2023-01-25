On this episode of the Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman sits down with Yolanda Ingram, Director of Access to Law School Education Programs at the University of Pennsylvania. The conversation begins with a discussion on why white law school graduates were significantly more likely to pass the bar exam than test takers from other racial and ethnic groups.

A recent study revealed the racial gap in bar exam pass rates got worse in 2021. Between Black and White law grads, the first-time passage rate gap swelled to 24 percentage points last year. Ingram discusses the main reasons behind this startling statistic and what can be done to close the gap. The episode concludes by discussing not only the future of bar exams but the future of the profession entirely.

Listen to the Podcast

