United States:
Dimensions Of Diversity: The Power Of Rest For Women Of Color
16 January 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Women of color are often seen as the backbone of their
communities. They are perceived, fairly or not, as the foundation
of their families, responsible for taking care of children, home,
themselves and more. The weight can be immense.
Joining Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman to dive into
this topic is Dr. Lissette Sanchez, a bilingual licensed
psychologist and daughter of Latino immigrants. On this episode,
Dr. Sanchez delivers a firsthand perspective on the pressures and
anxieties that families of color, specifically women of color, deal
with daily in today's world.
To learn more visit about the Rest & Recovery campaign
visit: https://www.theraflu.com/RightToRecover/
Listen to the Podcast
