Women of color are often seen as the backbone of their communities. They are perceived, fairly or not, as the foundation of their families, responsible for taking care of children, home, themselves and more. The weight can be immense.

Joining Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman to dive into this topic is Dr. Lissette Sanchez, a bilingual licensed psychologist and daughter of Latino immigrants. On this episode, Dr. Sanchez delivers a firsthand perspective on the pressures and anxieties that families of color, specifically women of color, deal with daily in today's world.

To learn more visit about the Rest & Recovery campaign visit: https://www.theraflu.com/RightToRecover/

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.