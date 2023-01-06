ARTICLE

Join Legal Recruiter & Talent Expert, Susan Parker, as she speaks with Melissa McGonigal Berry. Melissa is a former practicing attorney, law professor and the current Director of Professional Development and Diversity at Lane Powell. They discuss the challenges and strategies for successful integration into a new firm. The American Bar Association notes that the legal profession is generally perceived as lagging behind other professions and industries in the area of diversity and inclusion (D&I). Although there are many notable exceptions, women and minorities are often under-represented at law firms and in-house law departments, particularly in leadership positions.

Hear about the particular challenges faced by diverse attorneys and the ways to mitigate them from an empathic and thoughtful law firm leader who's helped countless lawyers overcome challenges and grow their careers!

Produced by: Anna Escamilla

