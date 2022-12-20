On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Pamela McElvane, CEO of DiversityMBA. Diversity MBA (DMBA) is a national brand that provides talent management and diversity & inclusion strategies to Fortune 1000 companies. McElvane leads a team that provides clients like, Kaiser Permanente, Wal-Mart Stores, AT&T, JLL, Carolinas HealthCare Systems, Nielsen, The Clorox Company, Colgate-Palmolive and more with access to leadership development programs, research on current trends for diversity strategy, and talent management.

Pamela discusses the mission of DiversityMBA and how her organization works with Fortune 1000 companies on DE&I initiatives. Pamela provides key considerations for corporations to address the talent pipeline to encourage more multicultural hiring practices. A study showed that almost 90% of the CEOs of Fortune 500s are white men, and McElvane highlights what role can white men play to advance D&I in their workplaces.

