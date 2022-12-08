United States:
DE&I Looks Different Around The Globe
08 December 2022
Littler Mendelson
Don Dowling said global companies should slow down and adapt
their DE&I initiatives to different countries and consider
local demographics if they're serious about diversity.
SHRM Online
View (Subscription
required.)
