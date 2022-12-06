ARTICLE

United States: Dimensions Of Diversity: Driven From The Top: How Genentech Is Advancing D&I In Life Sciences (Podcast)

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman speaks with Jayson Johnson, Head of D&I Business Partnering and Learning & Development. The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the life sciences industry and we learned that advancing D&I in life sciences could advance life saving solutions. Lloyd and Jayson explore Genentech's commitment to advancing D&I.

As a biotechnology leader, Jayson Johnson drives strategies and bold actions that embed diversity, equity and inclusion throughout Genentech. At Genentech, D&I means fostering belonging within our own walls, advancing inclusive research and health equity in our industry, and transforming society through partnerships across healthcare, education, and within all communities.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, the podcast features frank conversations with leaders all across the world of workplace diversity.

