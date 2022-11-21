Lloyd Freeman, Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, was recently featured on the Enrollment Management Association's Different Perspectives Podcast. Lloyd's episode "Sustaining Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work" covers everything from the importance of operationalizing DEI practices and protocols to moving beyond performative DEI work to a commitment to DEI results.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.