In this episode, Bud Bobber, who is a shareholder in Ogletree Deakins' Milwaukee office and chair of the firm's Manufacturing Industry Group, speaks to Sean Kelley, who is a nationally recognized thought leader in corporate military affairs, recruiting, and transition programs. Bud and Sean discuss the rationale for implementing an intentional strategy for recruiting, hiring, and employing veterans. The speakers also explain how veterans, as a diverse group, can be an important part of any company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) plan and how biases, conscious or otherwise, have often created impediments to having veterans in the workforce. This podcast also offers suggestions—in conjunction with our recent article, "Employing Veterans: Insights for Hiring Veterans and Supporting Veterans in the Workforce "— for employers to tap into this rich stream of new talent continually flowing into the workforce as service persons transition to civilian life.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

