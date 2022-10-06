United States:
The Importance Of Diversity And Inclusion (Podcast)
06 October 2022
Harris Beach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As co-chairs of the Harris Beach Council on Inclusion and Diversity, Chief
Administrative Officer Kim Swetland and Partner H. Todd Bullard lead a team of attorneys and
professionals in developing programs advancing inclusion and
diversity awareness. The Council focuses on hiring, retaining and
promoting attorneys and professional talent with diverse
backgrounds to bring the broadest possible perspectives to our work
on behalf of clients.
In this episode of the Harris Beach Podcast, Kim and Todd talk
about the Council and its mission, and some of the challenges in
the journey towards a more diverse legal profession.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
ESG Comparative Guide
ArentFox Schiff LLP
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
ESG Comparative Guide
Von Wobeser & Sierra, S.C.
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Mexico, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
The Latest Generation Of M&A Disputes: Four Trends
FTI Consulting
2021 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Driven by high valuations and abundant liquidity, the total global value of all deals reached an all-time high of USD$5.9 trillion, 64% higher than 2020.