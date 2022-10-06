As co-chairs of the Harris Beach Council on Inclusion and Diversity, Chief Administrative Officer Kim Swetland and Partner H. Todd Bullard lead a team of attorneys and professionals in developing programs advancing inclusion and diversity awareness. The Council focuses on hiring, retaining and promoting attorneys and professional talent with diverse backgrounds to bring the broadest possible perspectives to our work on behalf of clients.

In this episode of the Harris Beach Podcast, Kim and Todd talk about the Council and its mission, and some of the challenges in the journey towards a more diverse legal profession.