This episode of The Path & The Practice features Dan Sharpe. Dan sits in Foley's Washington, D.C., office and recently joined Foley as Manager of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. In this conversation, Dan reflects on growing-up in Voorhees, NJ, attending Princeton University and University of Virginia School of Law. He discusses spending two years as a patent examiner at the US Patent and Trademark Office before law school and subsequently practicing as an intellectual property attorney for a decade before transitioning to a DEI professional. Finally, Dan provides wonderful insight on the importance of taking charge of one's own career as well as the importance of appreciating the difference between a job and a career. Listen to the full discussion below.

Dan's Profile: