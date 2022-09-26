United States:
Dimensions Of Diversity: Neurodiversity: Being Autistic And Encountering The Workplace (Podcast)
26 September 2022
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman
is joined by Courtney A. Munnings. Munnings is autistic with
sociability, learning, attention, and mood differences and is
committed to neurodiversity and advocating for the rights,
participation, and inclusion of people with disabilities. She has
created a name for herself as a speaker certified in Disability
Inclusion and Advocacy and as a certified life coach.
The pair discuss living and working with autism and
understanding neurodiversity. Munnings explains the challenges she
faced growing up and how she has continued to push through them.
She then discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted her
social interactions. The episode ends by talking about how
workplaces can be enhance inclusivity practices from a
neurodiversity standpoint.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
ESG Comparative Guide
ArentFox Schiff LLP
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
ESG Comparative Guide
Von Wobeser & Sierra, S.C.
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Mexico, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
FinCEN Geographic Targeting Orders
Taylor English Duma
FinCEN geographic targeting orders (or "GTOs") are specialized administrative orders issued by FinCEN under its authority under the Bank Secrecy Act.
US Compliance Enforcement
Debevoise & Plimpton
The aggressive US enforcement landscape has encouraged an increasing focus on corporate compliance programmes. Companies under US jurisdiction can face significant consequences...