ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Courtney A. Munnings. Munnings is autistic with sociability, learning, attention, and mood differences and is committed to neurodiversity and advocating for the rights, participation, and inclusion of people with disabilities. She has created a name for herself as a speaker certified in Disability Inclusion and Advocacy and as a certified life coach.

The pair discuss living and working with autism and understanding neurodiversity. Munnings explains the challenges she faced growing up and how she has continued to push through them. She then discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted her social interactions. The episode ends by talking about how workplaces can be enhance inclusivity practices from a neurodiversity standpoint.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.