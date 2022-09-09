Countries outside the U.S. have sometimes been trendsetters when it comes to board diversity. For example, according to the California's board gender diversity bill, SB 826, signed into law in 2018, "in 2003, Norway was the first country to legislate a mandatory 40 percent quota for female representation on corporate boards." Under Nasdaq's board diversity rules (see this PubCo post), board diversity encompasses more than gender diversity—it also includes persons who self-identify as underrepresented minorities or LGBTQ+. Nasdaq's new diversity rules also apply to foreign private issuers. What does "board diversity" mean for foreign private issuers and non-US companies considering US IPOs? Does it focus solely on women or does it have a broader scope? Who are "underrepresented individuals in home country jurisdiction"? These questions and more are addressed in this fascinating piece, Board Diversity for Foreign Private Issuers: Does Board Diversity Mean the Same Thing Worldwide?, from Cooley's Singapore office, posted on the Cooley CapitalXchange blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.