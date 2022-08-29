ARTICLE

Host Lloyd Freedman is joined by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney colleagues Nyasha Pendleton and Kearil Abraham, as well as author and life coach Lola B. Morgan and award-winning author and storyteller Dr. Elizabeth Nuñez, in a roundtable exploring the dimensions of diversity within the Black diaspora. The group begins the conversation by diving into how specifically they identify as Black people in America.

Continuing the conversation on identity, the guests discuss their ancestry and the identities of other Black people in their lives. Then they explore the political and social implications of what they identify as, the struggle of those implications, and the discourse surrounding this. In America, if you identify as Black, you must also identify as African American on official documents. This episode explores the conundrum this situation sets up for Black immigrants and topics surrounding this issue, ending with advice for Black Caribbeans in America that are challenged when it comes to solidifying their identity.

