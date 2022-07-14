Pryor Cashman Partner Ali Panjwani, a co-chair of the firm's Corporate Group, has been named a 2022 Diverse Leader in Law by Crain's New York Business.

Ali is one of 80 honorees who "excel in their practice at New York's leading law firms across a range of specialties. They stand out for their counseling and...demonstrate a commitment to community service, philanthropy, professional mentorship, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives."

In the Crain's profile of Ali, he is noted for his impressive client work along with how in his role as co-chair of the Corporate Group, Ali "shapes associates' professional development, ensures corporate team engagement and mentors diverse associates."

Read more about the 2022 Diverse Leaders in Law list and see Ali's profile using the link below (subscription may be required).

