An article authored by Christina Licursi titled "Creating a
Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Law Firm: One Firm's
Reckoning Post-Pandemic" was published in Massachusetts
Lawyers Weekly. In this article, Christina addresses the
question: In terms of making our workplaces more diverse,
inclusive, and equitable, what can we do to move forward and effect
change?
She notes that the answers require asking three separate questions:
1. What is the broader community (i.e., the legal industry) doing?
2. What is my personal community (i.e., my law firm or organization) doing?
3. What am I doing?
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.