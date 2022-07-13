An article authored by Christina Licursi titled "Creating a Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Law Firm: One Firm's Reckoning Post-Pandemic" was published in Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. In this article, Christina addresses the question: In terms of making our workplaces more diverse, inclusive, and equitable, what can we do to move forward and effect change?



She notes that the answers require asking three separate questions:



1. What is the broader community (i.e., the legal industry) doing?

2. What is my personal community (i.e., my law firm or organization) doing?

3. What am I doing?



