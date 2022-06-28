On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freedman invites his Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney colleagues Will Le, advisor in the firm's Government Relations practice group, and Joe Centeno, shareholder in the firm's Labor & Employment section to discuss their heritage. With Will being born in Vietnam and Joe's family coming from the Philippines, they offer different perspectives and challenges their families faced migrating to America.

Will and Joe share their parents' origin stories and how they continue to carry on their cultures to this day. They discuss issues of representation in the workplace and tips to network within their community. Finally, they offer advice to younger people who might find themselves in similar positions as minorities.

Listen to the Podcast

