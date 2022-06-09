United States:
Johnson Speaks To ‘On Boards' Podcast About ESG Risk Management And Board Diversity Pushback
09 June 2022
Arnold & Porter
Corporate & Finance partner Teresa Johnson was featured on a
recent episode of the "On Boards" podcast entitled
"As the Pendulum Swings" discussing ESG risk management
for board members and the latest challenges to mandated board
diversity and stakeholder capitalism that are being raised in
litigation and in the business world generally.
Listen to the full
episode.
