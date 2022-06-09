Corporate & Finance partner Teresa Johnson was featured on a recent episode of the "On Boards" podcast entitled "As the Pendulum Swings" discussing ESG risk management for board members and the latest challenges to mandated board diversity and stakeholder capitalism that are being raised in litigation and in the business world generally.

Listen to the full episode.

