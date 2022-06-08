On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freedman is joined by college friends Latonya Clark, Patrice Clark, and Tamra Berry. While all of them attended Howard University, they have different backgrounds and experiences that shaped them along the way.

The group discusses the legacies that historically black colleges and universities have/will continue to have in the future. They talk about the culture of Howard as well as the ever-growing network it provided them. HBCUs are both relevant and sustainable, something that many students will carry with them throughout their lives.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, the podcast features frank conversations with leaders all across the world of workplace diversity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.