Foley strives to ensure that every inflection point of attorney development is evaluated through a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) lens. By taking a path that reaches throughout the firm – touching recruitment, professional development, business development, our legal departments, practice groups, leadership, and other areas – we continue to make strides in our DEI journey.

"Foley is committed to the success of our talent. Ensuring success requires us to weave diversity, equity, and inclusion into the fabric of the firm, with a focus on its integration throughout the attorney talent development cycle," Foley's Director of Diversity & Inclusion Alexis Robertson said.

"While we are proud of our progress during 2021, we recognize that we still have more work to do. Many of the things that most impact DEI are not labeled as DEI, so continued collaboration across the firm is critical as we keep working toward meaningful change at Foley in 2022 and beyond."

As highlighted in our Legal Talent & Development 2021 Year in Review, last year our Diversity & Inclusion team achieved a number of successes across the firm, including:

Facilitating the adoption of Foley's 2026 DEI Strategic Plan and supporting data analytics tool.

Collaborating with Foley's six national affinity groups — for women, ethnic minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, veterans, and their allies — to increase engagement and support 75+ firmwide and local office meetings and events.

Supporting Foley attorneys in their client outreach and business development efforts, including responding to 125+ data and survey requests.

Hosting a virtual Attorneys of Color Summit, featuring Ritu Bhasin leading a virtual workshop on the internalization of racial bias.

Celebrating The Path & The Practice, Foley's human-centric podcast featuring the professional origin stories of Foley attorneys, crossing the 25,000 download threshold.

The team also hosted seven firmwide programs for heritage, history, and recognition months:

