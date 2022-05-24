ARTICLE

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month – a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. This month provides an opportunity to reflect on this history, and integrate these stories into a renewed understanding of our American narrative.



On this special episode, Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney speaks with Cindy Hinkle, Fayezeh Haji Hassan and Tina Hu as they bring awareness to the layers of diversity within the Asian American community. The trio gives their unique perspectives surrounding their Asian heritage, lineage, cultural observations, challenges and triumphs.

