Diversity & Inclusion is wider than the workplace. The most successful businesses know that by creating diversity in their supply chains as well, they can unlock innovation and agility, and improve their ethical credentials. Supplier Diversity is defined as, "a proactive business program, which encourages the use of minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBT-owned, service disabled veteran-owned, historically underutilized business, and Small Business Administration (SBA)-defined small business concerns as suppliers."

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Karmetria Dunham Burton, Sr. Director, Global Supplier Diversity and Inclusion, McDonalds; Kerry L. Kirkland, Deputy Secretary for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities, Pennsylvania Department of General Services; and Lee E. Lewis, Jr., Director of Supplier Diversity & Inclusion, Highmark Health.

The group discusses supplier diversity best practices, how supplier diversity works to combat racial/social injustice, how to eliminate barriers for minority suppliers, and ways to measure the effectiveness of supplier diversity programs.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.