For more than 100 years, Canopy Children's Solutions has evolved to meet the changing needs of children in Mississippi. What started as an adoption agency has become a comprehensive resource that families can turn to for help with a variety of challenges, from developmental disorders to crisis assistance.

A Long History of Helping Mississippi Families

The organization started in 1912 to place children in need of homes with loving families. As life for many families improved after WWII and lessened the need for adoption services, they adapted, finding new ways to help their community. They began this shift by offering pre-natal care and resources to unwed mothers. In 1957, they founded a maternity home where unwed mothers could live comfortably, get medical care during their pregnancies, and find adoption resources if needed.

By the 1980s, Canopy had become a full-service child welfare organization, offering services for children of all ages and their families. They started children's crisis shelters, therapeutic group homes and residential centers for emotional and behavioral challenges. No matter how times have changed, the organization has changed with them, finding new ways to help as new needs arise in the community.

Responding to a Growing Need

One important way Canopy has addressed evolving needs is with its Autism Solutions department. The CDC recently reported that around 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Canopy recognized the need for education and resources around autism more than a decade ago. It created the Mississippi Center for Behavioral Sciences through its CARES Schools in Hattiesburg and Jackson. These schools are equipped to help children with emotional and behavioral challenges have fulfilling educational experiences and create pathways to success. The organization offers clinical services, parent and teacher training, and specialized academic classes to support families with children on the autism spectrum.

In 2014, Canopy developed the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy-based Early Intervention Autism Pilot Program for children aged 18 months to 8 years. Today, this program includes two clinics that help children and families statewide.

Dr. Chris Furlow oversees the early intervention autism clinics. Canopy is one of the main providers of comprehensive ABA treatment, providing 25-40 hours of therapy a week per child as part of their early intensive behavior intervention model. They also engage with parents and families. They meet with families of children at Canopy's Center of Excellence once a week, offer workshops for families of those newly diagnosed, and work with local school districts to provide support where they can.

With a long history as a clinician providing therapy for children on the autism spectrum, Dr. Furlow has seen firsthand how important early intervention can be. The recommended treatment often includes extended therapy, so the sooner children get started, the more therapy they can receive. Canopy's program helps young children prepare to enter school and deal with challenges that may come up in that environment, whether that includes language concerns, behavioral concerns, feeding behaviors or self-help skills. The more time they have to work with children before they enter school, the better they can set them up for success.

And early intervention doesn't just help children. Their families have more time to educate themselves, understand their options, and find community with others that are facing similar issues. This early intervention can also help to reduce the stigma associated with an autism diagnosis. Some are hesitant to seek out services because they're worried about this, but the sooner parents reach out for help, the better off they, their child, and the world their child is entering will be. The earlier that parents have honest conversations about what their children need to be successful, the more everyone around them can learn how to make sure they create opportunities that welcome everyone to the table.

Coming Together to Support Canopy's Mission

Canopy's grown so much since 1912, but the community's needs are growing, too. Expanding is expensive, especially for the Autism Solutions group, who needs space, materials and specialized supplies. By donating or attending events that benefit Canopy, like the Canopy Golf Classic or the Butterfly Ball, you can help them provide these life-changing services for more children and their families.

You can also help Canopy by supporting Mississippi colleges. The need for well-trained clinicians has never been greater, and Ole Miss and Mississippi State both have graduate programs to teach the next generation of applied behavioral specialists.

You can also support the organization by furthering its mission in your own life. April used to be recognized as Autism Awareness Month, but it shifted in 2021 to Autism Acceptance Month. Dr. Furlow discussed the movement to push past the idea of awareness to acceptance. While awareness is still a big hurdle to overcome, for many members of the autism community, it isn't enough. They also want to be welcomed and supported by their community. Dr. Furlow mentioned the need to open up conversations with those who have autism to learn about their experiences. Everyone is different, and the more conversations we have, the more we can understand each other and create an environment where everyone has the best chance for success.

Businesses can do this, too. In a time when the fabric of the corporate world is changing and companies are having to pivot, you can take the steps to pivot in inclusive and thoughtful ways. This can mean a variety of different things, such as looking at your policies to make sure they accommodate everyone. You can also evaluate your job openings to make sure you're providing opportunities to bring in people of all abilities. Remain open to different perspectives, and engage with members of different communities to learn how to create a space that helps everyone find their place and find success.

Phelps supports Canopy's mission as a firm and applauds Partner LaToya Merritt for her tireless work on the group's Board of Directors. "Many times, the professionals at Canopy are a last resort for families of children who have been misdiagnosed or wrongfully labeled as having behavior problems," said LaToya. "Their services are an incredible source of help and education for families of children with developmental disabilities. Too often, we don't discuss mental and behavioral health. But the more we communicate, the more we all learn how to work together to provide opportunities for success for people who are quietly struggling. The conversations we're having are key to moving DEI efforts forward."

Phelps is eager to join Canopy as they make strides to move Mississippi toward a more inclusive, accepting and welcoming society.

