In the weeks leading up to and during the historic confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first Black female justice was repeatedly recognized by a number of senators for being so "articulate" while being questioned. The "compliment" resonated at the same frequency as fingernails screeching across a chalkboard for many listeners.
Littler Principal Cindy-Ann Thomas and her special guest, Professor Inte'a DeShields:
- Unpack the cultural context of the word "articulate"
- Discuss why the word is viewed as a linguistic aggression for Blacks and African-Americans
- Consider the word's relationship to "code-switching" and "racial bilingualism"
- Provide a framework for analyzing the appropriateness of the word's use and more suitable alternatives
- Examine different strategies for responding to the "compliment" – particularly in workplace scenarios where there is an interest in preserving the relationship
This podcast offers an in-depth discussion about how and why
such a seemingly straightforward word has such a bruising impact
for so many.
