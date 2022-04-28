In the weeks leading up to and during the historic confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first Black female justice was repeatedly recognized by a number of senators for being so "articulate" while being questioned. The "compliment" resonated at the same frequency as fingernails screeching across a chalkboard for many listeners.

Littler Principal Cindy-Ann Thomas and her special guest, Professor Inte'a DeShields:

Unpack the cultural context of the word "articulate"

Discuss why the word is viewed as a linguistic aggression for Blacks and African-Americans

Consider the word's relationship to "code-switching" and "racial bilingualism"

Provide a framework for analyzing the appropriateness of the word's use and more suitable alternatives

Examine different strategies for responding to the "compliment" – particularly in workplace scenarios where there is an interest in preserving the relationship

This podcast offers an in-depth discussion about how and why such a seemingly straightforward word has such a bruising impact for so many.



