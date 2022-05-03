ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

While most Nasdaq-listed companies are opting to disclose the required Nasdaq board diversity matrix in their proxy statements, some companies are opting to instead provide such disclosure on their website. If a company elects to provide the board diversity matrix on its website rather than its proxy statement, a company is required to:

Provide the board diversity matrix on its website in the Nasdaq-prescribed format or a substantially similar format.

Clearly label the disclosure as board diversity matrix on its website.

Complete Section 10 (Board Diversity Disclosure) of the Nasdaq Company Event Form within one business day after posting the matrix on its website. Such form requires the company to provide the disclosure date and URL location of the matrix.

See Nasdaq FAQ Identification Number 1767 and Question 2 of the following Nasdaq guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.