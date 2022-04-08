ARTICLE

While the national conversation around Critical Race Theory has been largely focused on the Black-white binary, the Latinx point of view is an important one with many dimensions of diversity embedded within it.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Victoria Méndez, the City Attorney of Miami, and Pedro Suriel from Raymond James Financial, who share their experiences in the workplace as members of the Hispanic community. Our guests discuss the cultural landscape that faces the Hispanic community and how it has changed over time. We wrap up the episode by discussing awareness and best practices when handling stereotypes, stigmas, racism, and cultural knowledge gaps that consistently pop up throughout the country.

