Today's guest has a fascinating in-house role, and is a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community in the legal industry. Wesley Bizzell serves as senior assistant general counsel and managing director of Political Law and Ethics Programs, External Affairs for Altria Client Services, Inc. He oversees a comprehensive compliance program covering the regulation of government affairs, providing advice and guidance on political law compliance for more than 75 jurisdictions. Just as important for our purposes, Wesley is incredibly active in promoting diversity and inclusion within the legal and corporate communities. He is a founding member and serves on the steering committee for Altria's LGBTQ+ employee research group, and is the immediate past president of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association.

Join us as we talk:

All things in-house.

How the pandemic affected his work.

LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Related Links

Wesley Bizzell on LinkedIn

Wesley Bizzell on Twitter

Altria Client Services, Inc.

The National LGBTQ+ Bar Association

