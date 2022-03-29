Hunger and poverty have been key areas of focus in our corporate social responsibility efforts since I joined the Firm nearly eight years ago. We established partnerships with soup kitchens, pantries, veteran organizations and non-profits across the country and in London to help people in need.

According to the U.N. World Food Program, the global pandemic doubled the number of severely hungry people around the world and exposed weaknesses in our food systems, which threaten the lives and livelihoods of so many. In our communities, COVID-19 lockdown measures have disproportionately affected vulnerable households, including people who were food insecure before the pandemic. It has also had extreme consequences on the health and well-being of many schoolchildren and their families. A school meal may be a student's only nutritious meal during the day and we all know that good nutrition is critical to good health.

The following video highlights Proskauer's ongoing commitment to combatting food insecurity.

self

Proskauer Combats Food Insecurity

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.