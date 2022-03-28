self Pioneers and Pathfinders · Best of Pioneers and Pathfinders: Dr. Heidi Gardner

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Pioneers and Pathfinders, we present this "best of" episode, featuring our first guest, Dr. Heidi Gardner.

Dr. Gardner is a distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School's Center on the Legal Profession and faculty chair of the school's Accelerated Leadership Program and Sector Leadership Masterclass. She is also the best-selling author of Smart Collaboration and noted thought leader on the topics of collaboration, lateral hiring, in-house legal teams, leadership, and performance.

Dr. Gardner's work creates a roadmap for collaboration among lawyers who are by both disposition and training, highly autonomous. Listen in for a discussion of how working virtually has enhanced collaboration, the specific barriers to collaboration in legal, and the erosion of trust during the pandemic. We hope you enjoy the conversation as much as we did.

