ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The concept of code-switching involves people of color changing the way they appear, speak, act and interact with colleagues in order to be accepted. It has often been referred to as a survival tactic, but it comes at a cost. Although it may result in some successes in the workplace, there are many social and psychological repercussions to code-switching.

In honor of Black History Month, we hosted a webinar entitled "Code-Switching While Black." Our esteemed panelists – Kimberly Mutcherson, Co-Dean & Professor at Rutgers Law, Stacy Hawkins, Vice Dean & Professor at Rutgers Law, and moderator Lloyd Freeman, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer – explored the whys behind code-switching, how companies committed to diversity & inclusion can eliminate the need for this behavior and more.

If you missed the webinar, you can view it here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.