United States: The Financial Law Forum Episode 6 - Advancing And Investing In DEI: Where Do We Go From Here? (Podcast)

In this episode of The Financial Law Forum, our special guest Elena Lazarou, Vice President and Senior Associate General Counsel at Capital One speaks to us about what she is doing to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in her role as a leader, an ally, and someone who consumes legal services on behalf of a major financial institution. We talk about how the client-law firm relationship has evolved, including the many ways to partner when addressing DEI issues, the impact that ESG-styled DEI metrics are having in closing the gap, and the gaps and work that still remains in advancing opportunities for diverse attorneys.

