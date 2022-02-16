ARTICLE

Given all of the positive feedback we have received on our 2021-2022 Form 10-K Form Check Table, we decided to make our 2021-2022 Proxy Statement Form Check Table publicly available. The Proxy Statement Form Check Table is updated for SEC rule changes that have occurred and other developments that have taken place during the past several years. It also includes various practice tips and links to SEC guidance. At the outset, it provides a summary of recent SEC rule changes and other items to consider for proxy statements this year, including:

Universal Proxy

Nasdaq Board Diversity Rules

SEC Staff Guidance on Virtual Annual Meetings

ESG Metrics

Say-on-Pay/Say-on-Frequency

Hedging Policy Disclosure

