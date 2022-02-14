United States:
Board Diversity (Video)
14 February 2022
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter's Teresa Johnson discusses the
importance of diverse boards for good corporate governance.
Corporations should be attuned to changing legal requirements and
the growing demand for diversity from institutional investors,
investment banks and other stakeholders.
