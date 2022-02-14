ARTICLE

Arnold & Porter's Teresa Johnson discusses the importance of diverse boards for good corporate governance. Corporations should be attuned to changing legal requirements and the growing demand for diversity from institutional investors, investment banks and other stakeholders.

